Deutsche Telekom Q3 core profit drops 1.8 pct on investments
November 6, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom Q3 core profit drops 1.8 pct on investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported a 1.8 percent drop in quarterly core profit as investments in Germany and the United States weighed amid slightly higher sales.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, fell to 4.575 billion euros ($5.73 billion), broadly in line with the average forecast of 4.581 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Europe’s largest telecoms operator by revenues said on Thursday it still expected 2014 EBITDA, excluding special items, to remain stable at around 17.6 billion euros in 2014 and that free cash flow would drop to around 4.2 billion euros.

Investments, excluding expenses for mobile airwaves rose 10.3 percent to 2.5 billion euros in the third quarter, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

