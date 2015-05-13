FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit rises on weak euro, U.S. business
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 13, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit rises on weak euro, U.S. business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by the weak euro and its U.S. operations.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 4.574 billion euros ($5.15 billion), beating the average forecast of 4.438 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Europe’s largest telecoms operator by revenues said on Wednesday it still expected 2015 EBITDA, excluding special items, of around 18.3 billion euros at constant currencies and free cash flow of around 4.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

