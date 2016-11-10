Deutsche Telekom Q3 core profit slightly beats expectations

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter core profit on Thursday as its U.S. operations continued to grow.

Three-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 7.2 percent to 5.54 billion euros ($6.06 billion), just above the average estimate of 5.49 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose by 5.9 percent to 18.1 billion euros.

Deutsche Telekom confirmed its 2016 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to rise to around 21 billion euros and free cash flow of around 4.9 billion euros.

Last month T-Mobile US Inc again raised its forecast for customer additions for the year after adding 969,000 postpaid customers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 890,000 in the second quarter.

T-Mobile's net income surged to $366 million from $138 million. ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)