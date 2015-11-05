FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom German mobile revenues slip in Q3
November 5, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Telekom German mobile revenues slip in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s German mobile service revenue slid 0.4 percent in the third quarter, continuing a slowdown that took hold in the second quarter, when they were flat.

Germany’s biggest telecoms operator said on Thursday mobile discounts given to customers migrating to its all-in-one fixed and mobile Magenta 1 packages were booked against mobile service revenue, causing the decline.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13 percent to 5.16 billion euros ($5.61 billion) on revenue that rose 9 percent to 17.1 billion euros, driven by the U.S. unit, which has already reported.

Both were broadly in line with estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
