FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom beats Q4 forecasts, Germany strong
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Telekom beats Q4 forecasts, Germany strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Germany’s biggest telecoms operator, beat expectations for its fourth-quarter results as profits grew in its home market as well as at its U.S. operations.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to 5.14 billion euros ($5.67 billion), beating the average estimate of 4.94 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted EBITDA in Germany rose by a better-than-expected 4 percent, Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday, although German sales slid 1 percent, in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.