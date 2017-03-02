FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom writes down BT stake by 2.2 bln euros
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 6 months ago

Deutsche Telekom writes down BT stake by 2.2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany, March 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom wrote down the value of its stake in Britain's BT by 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), pushing it to a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion euros from a profit of 946 million euros a year earlier.

The German telecoms provider reported a 2 percent increase in fourth-quarter adjusted core profit (EBITDA) to 5.26 billion euros on Thursday, driven by its T-Mobile US unit but also lifted by a 3 percent increase in German adjusted EBITDA.

$1 = 0.9497 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

