Deutsche Telekom says T-Mobile earnings will improve
November 6, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom says T-Mobile earnings will improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom expects earnings at its U.S. business T-Mobile US will improve in the coming quarters, the company’s finance chief said on Thursday.

“In the same way as revenue increases when the number of customers grows, so earnings will improve in the next few quarters as revenue rises,” Deutsche Telekom’s Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dannenfeldt told reporters on a conference call.

Chief Executive Tim Hoettges added he was delighted with the success of T-Mobile US. “I am convinced that T-Mobile US will continue to be a source of great satisfaction for us,” he said.

Last week, T-Mobile US posted record subscriber growth in the third quarter as its aggressive marketing campaigns paid off, while the cost of integrating its networks resulted in a bigger-than-expected loss. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

