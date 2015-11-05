FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.Telekom says unhappy with business in Romania, Poland
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 5, 2015 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

D.Telekom says unhappy with business in Romania, Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is not satisfied with its operations in Romania and Poland as well as the Netherlands, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“On the portfolio side - there’s the Netherlands, the second one is Romania and the third one is our Poland activities where we are not happy with the performance,” Tim Hoettges told analysts on a call to discuss third-quarter results.

A spokesman said this did not necessarily mean Deutsche Telekom was considering disposals. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

