D.Telekom registered for German soccer TV rights auction
February 25, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

D.Telekom registered for German soccer TV rights auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has registered to take part in Germany’s upcoming auction for TV rights for Germany’s top soccer league, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Sky Deutschland currently holds all the Bundesliga live broadcast right to the end of the 2016/17 season, having paid 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2012 to trump a bid by Deutsche Telekom.

Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that the German Football League (DFL) will not be allowed to sell exclusive rights this time around in an auction the DFL hopes to conclude early this summer.

$1 = 0.9081 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
