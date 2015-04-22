FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Deutsche Telekom eyes new cooperation partners - Manager Magazin
April 22, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Deutsche Telekom eyes new cooperation partners - Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word “not” in fourth paragraph)

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is in talks with potential new partners looking for procurement deals, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

According to the magazine, Deutsche Telekom was in talks with Nordic telecoms operators TeliaSonera and Telenor .

Deutsche Telekom already has a similar deal with France’s Orange.

Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment. TeliaSonera and Telenor had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam in Stockholm and Stine Jacobsen in Oslo; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

