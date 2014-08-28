FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom open to sale of T-Mobile at $35/share or higher -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 28, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom open to sale of T-Mobile at $35/share or higher -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom AG is open to a sale of its T-Mobile US Inc unit, if an offer values the business at $35 a share or more, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Senior managers at Deutsche Telekom, which rejected an offer from Iliad SA for T-Mobile earlier this month, discussed the business’ valuation at a strategy meeting on Thursday in Berlin, Bloomberg said, citing a source.

Deutsche Telekom could not immediately be reached for comment. T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Iliad declined to comment on the report.

T-Mobile US shares were up 2.2 percent at $30.10 on Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

Deutsche Telekom derives about a third of its sales and a fifth of core profit from the United States, but believes T-Mobile US lacks critical mass, frequencies and capital to compete with leaders AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore, Marina Lopes in Washington and Leila Abboud in Paris; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.