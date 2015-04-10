Deutsche Telekom kicks off sale of online portal - Spiegel

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has launched the sale of its internet portal T-online, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Deutsche Telekom has mandated BNP Paribas to attract buyers and the bank has written up a 30-page price prospectus, the magazine said.

A decision about the sale could be made before the European summer, Der Spiegel reported, without citing sources.

Deutsche Telekom was in preliminary talks with Axel Springer about the sale of the portal last year, several people familiar with the process told Reuters.

The sources said Axel Springer would definitely take a look at T-online should it come on the market. Springer has said it would generally look at any assets that are put up for sale.

Deutsche Telekom and Axel Springer declined to comment.

Deutsche Telekom has not given any details of the performance of the online portal for more than five years. Analysts expect that proceeds will be far lower than what it got from the sale of its Scout24 classified advertising portal two years ago.

In 2013 Deutsche Telekom agreed to sell 70 percent of Scout24, a cluster of online classified advertising portals. The deal valued the unit at 2 billion euros ($2.12 billion) or at about 20 times earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation. (EBITDA). ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Keith Weir)