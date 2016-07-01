FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Deutsche Telekom to launch divestment of German mobile towers - sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 1, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Deutsche Telekom to launch divestment of German mobile towers - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is preparing the sale of its German wireless towers in a potential 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) deal as it seeks to free up cash for investments to upgrade its European broadband network, sources close to the matter said.

The German company has mandated Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to prepare an auction of its German towers, which it plans to launch in the autumn and which it hopes will value the asset at 4-5 billion euros including debt, they said.

Deutsche Telekom is planning to send out first information packages on the business to prospective buyers after the summer break and will, depending on their feedback, decide on whether it divests all or just a stake of the business, or keeps it.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.

$1 = 0.9004 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.