Deutsche Telekom to consider partner for T-Mobile US - CEO
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Telekom to consider partner for T-Mobile US - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, May 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telkom will consider any partner that can improve profitability of its U.S. operations, its chief executive told the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on Thursday that T-Mobile US, of which Deutsche Telekom owns 66 percent, was in much better shape than two years ago.

“But it is our duty to go on improving the return on T-Mobile US. If we find a partner who will help us to do so, we will obviously consider it,” he said.

The fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States has turned around years of subscriber losses with aggressive deals, savvy marketing and well-publicized wireless plans in recent quarters.

Deutsche Telekom last year tried to sell T-Mobile US to Sprint but the No. 3 U.S. carrier dropped its bid after regulatory resistance. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
