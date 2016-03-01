FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom puts sale of T-Mobile US on ice - sources
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Telekom puts sale of T-Mobile US on ice - sources

Peter Maushagen

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has put the sale of T-Mobile US on ice as an auction of radio airwaves will keep it busy for most of the year and potential suitors are expected to wait for a more favourable political environment towards telecoms mergers, two sources said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is due to start an auction for low-frequency airwaves at the end of this month, which industry observers expect could last for months.

“During that period, there will be no M&A activity in the U.S. telecoms sector,” said one person familiar with the situation.

Auction participants are not allowed to engage in any partnership or merger talks during the weeks before and after the bidding process. T-Mobile US, which is 65.4-percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, has said it could spend up to $10 billion in the auction.

An auction of AWS-3 airwaves, which ended early last year, raised a record $44.9 billion.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment. (Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

