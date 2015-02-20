FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Deutsche Telekom to add 5.9 mln homes to fast internet plan
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Deutsche Telekom to add 5.9 mln homes to fast internet plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in headline, grammatical error in fourth paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom plans to provide an additional 5.9 million homes with fast internet, a spokesman said on Friday.

At the moment Deutsche Telekom is rolling out a so-called VDSL network in Germany, which will offer download speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s.

By 2018 it wants to have 65 percent of German houses connected to fast internet. With the additional 5.9 million houses, the coverage will rise to about 80 percent.

Deutsche Telekom is in a fierce battle with German cable companies such as Liberty Global’s Unitymedia KabelBW and Kabel Deutschland, which is now part of Vodafone.

Both cable operators have snatched customers from Deutsche Telekom with their upgraded networks offering home and office Internet at speeds that are often five times faster. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.