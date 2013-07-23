FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche hires UBS head of Thai investment banking-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche hires UBS head of Thai investment banking-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has poached UBS AG’s veteran head of investment banking in Thailand, Phumchai Kambhato, in a push to take advantage of Thai companies’ growing appetite for overseas deals, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Thailand firmly emerged on Southeast Asia’s investment banking map last year when Thai companies launched a record $24.7 billion worth of outbound M&A, more than the combined total of the previous 10 years.

Kambhato will take up a new dual role as Deutsche Bank’s head of corporate banking and securities, as well as head of corporate finance for Thailand, one of the sources told Reuters. He will be based in Bangkok.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman and a UBS spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment. The sources declined to be named because the hiring has not been made public.

Kambhato, who has been with UBS since 2004, resigned a few weeks ago, one of the sources told Reuters, the second major departure in the Swiss bank’s investment banking business in Southeast Asia.

U.S. investment bank Evercore Partners this week announced it had hired UBS’s head of Singapore and Malaysia investment banking, Keith Magnus to set up its Singapore office.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Daniel Stanton; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.