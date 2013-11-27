FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank in talks to sell Tilney to Permira - FT
November 27, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank in talks to sell Tilney to Permira - FT

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is in exclusive talks with private equity firm Permira to sell the loss-making part of its wealth management business in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

The German lender was hoping to reach a deal to sell Liverpool-based Tilney Investment Management before Christmas, the FT said.

Deutsche Bank could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. A spokeswoman for Permira declined to comment.

The paper said Tilney focused on the “mass affluent” lower end of the wealth management market.

A sale would leave the bank with a London-based UK wealth management business that focused on the super-wealthy, with several billion euros under management, the FT reported.

