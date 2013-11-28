Deutsche aims for mega-rich in UK private bank revamp

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has refocused its UK wealth management business on the brutally competitive market catering to ultra-rich foreigners with plans to sell its loss-making Liverpool-based unit targeting the “mass affluent”.

The sale plans, the second this week after Deutsche sold its Russian asset manager, advance efforts to double profit at Deutsche Bank’s global Asset and Wealth Management division by 2015, part of a broader corporate overhaul.

The German lender is in exclusive talks with private equity firm Permira and hopes to reach a deal to sell Tilney Investment Management before Christmas, sources close to the deal said.

Serving the ultra-rich, typically those who invest over 20 million euros per bank, is suffering its own strains and only a few big players are positioned to profit, said Sebastian Dovey at London-based wealth consultancy Scorpio Partnership.

“It is fashionable now for major wealth managers to express a strategic desire to go upstream, targeting larger accounts,” he said. “It’s a pretty brutal market because the margins in the ultra high net worth business are typically half those achieved in the mass millionaire market - the Tilney sector.”

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the sale. The talks are expected to conclude by the end of the year.

Tilney provided Deutsche Bank’s entry into UK wealth management seven years ago, when it focused on the lower end of the wealth management market. Deutsche paid 300 million pounds for Tilney and is expected to sell it for far less.

Losses at Tilney widened to 9.5 million pounds in 2012 compared to 8.9 million pounds in 2011 and assets under management slipped to 4.6 billion pounds from 5 billion.

Deutsche wealth management head Michele Faissola aims to streamline asset and wealth management and increase the annual pre-tax contribution to the group to 1.7 billion euros by 2015 compared to its 2011 performance.

Deutsche faces a crowded market for private banking in London, catering to wealthy foreigners, that include UK players HSBC, Barclays and RBS unit Coutts and U.S.-based banks like Citibank and JPMorgan.

Earlier this week, Deutsche agreed to sell Russian asset manager Deutsche UFG Capital Management with 3.2 billion roubles ($96.42 million) under management to investment group ATON. Details were not disclosed.

Permira, who declined to comment for this report, recently bought wealth manager Bestinvest, and plans to use it as a platform to expand and buy other companies in what it believes is still a fragmented UK wealth management market.