ON THE MOVE-Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management hires former Barclays broker

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s asset & wealth management division said Tuesday it hired broker, Kevin Laurie, to its New York Private Client Services office on Wall Street, the latest in a handful of hires Deutsche has made this year.

Laurie joined Deutsche in October from Barclays Capital’s U.S. wealth & investment management division, where he managed $116 million in client assets, according to a statement from Deutsche.

Laurie joined Barclays in 2008 from Lehman Brothers, where he was a financial adviser on the Corporate Cash Management Team. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as a fixed income trader with Morgan Stanley.

Laurie’s hire is the sixth this year for Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in the Americas, which employs around 300 advisers nationwide, according to Reuters records of adviser moves. Reuters tracks broker moves for advisers managing more than $100 million in assets or producing more than $1 million in revenue.

Barclays could not be reached for comment.