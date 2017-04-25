MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Weir head of US par loan trading, hires Rowan

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.

Weir, who is based in New York, joined the bank in 2014, according to FINRA BrokerCheck and a news release from that time.

He replaces Michael Eilert who left earlier this year to join Credit Suisse as head of US par loan trading, replacing Brad Capadona who left to join Jefferies.

Deutsche Bank has hired Garret Rowan for loan trading. Rowan was previously a trader at US Bank, according to BrokerCheck.

To round out the group, the bank is moving Liz Bodisch, a loan salesperson, to the trading desk, sources said.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.

Loan trading has been on a tear with US$174.5bn of volume in the first quarter, just shy of the US$175.5bn traded in the fourth quarter of 2014, the most volume in six years, according to IHS Markit data. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)