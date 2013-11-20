Deutsche Wohnen gets 90 pct acceptance rate for GSW takeover

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen said that investors holding about 90 percent of GSW’s share capital have accepted Deutsche Wohnen’s public takeover offer, likely setting GSW up for a quick exit from Germany’s midcap index MDax.

Deutsche Wohnen said it expects to publish the exact figure at the end of the week.

The rules governing MDax membership require for a stock with a freefloat of less than 10 percent to be expelled immediately from the gauge.