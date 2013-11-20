FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Wohnen gets 90 pct acceptance rate for GSW takeover
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen gets 90 pct acceptance rate for GSW takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen said that investors holding about 90 percent of GSW’s share capital have accepted Deutsche Wohnen’s public takeover offer, likely setting GSW up for a quick exit from Germany’s midcap index MDax.

Deutsche Wohnen said it expects to publish the exact figure at the end of the week.

The rules governing MDax membership require for a stock with a freefloat of less than 10 percent to be expelled immediately from the gauge.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.