Deutsche Wohnen launches Conwert offer, won't raise price

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen launched its 11.50 euro per share bid for Austrian target Conwert on Wednesday and ruled out sweetening the price despite criticism from some Conwert shareholders.

“We are convinced that our offer represents an attractive opportunity for all Conwert shareholders,” Chief Executive Michael Zahn said.

Minority shareholders in Conwert said last month the 1.15 billion euro ($1.22 billion) bid was too low, helping to push shares in the Austrian property firm above the offer price. It closed on Tuesday at 12.40 euros.