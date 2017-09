VIENNA, March 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Wohnen will not raise its 11.50 euros ($13) per share offer for Austrian real estate peer Conwert, it reiterated on Thursday.

“There were many speculations and rumours regarding our Conwert offer. There is no room for a higher price,” Chief Executive Michael Zahn told a conference call. ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)