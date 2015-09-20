FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Wohnen offers to buy peer LEG Immobilien
September 20, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen offers to buy peer LEG Immobilien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer LEG Immobilien that puts LEG’s equity value at 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion), the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Deutsche Wohnen is offering 33 of its shares for every 10 shares in LEG, it said, adding that this equalled a premium of about 13 percent over the closing price of LEG prior to the announcement.

The combined group will have a portfolio worth about 17 billion euros, the statement said.

$1 = 0.8843 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

