UPDATE 2-Deutsche Wohnen offers to buy peer LEG Immobilien

* Deal gives LEG equity value of 4.6 bln eur

* Deutsche Wohnen offers 33 shares for every 10 LEG shares

* Combined group will have portfolio worth 17 bln eur (Recasts, adds details, context)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer LEG Immobilien that puts LEG’s equity value at 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion), as consolidation in the German real estate market intensifies.

Record low interest rates and the search by investors for higher yields have heated up Germany’s real estate market in 2015 after more than 50 billion euros’ worth of property changed hands last year.

Deutsche Wohnen, Germany’s second-largest real estate company after Vonovia, is offering 33 of its shares for every 10 shares in LEG, the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.

This equals a premium of about 13 percent over the closing price of LEG prior to the announcement, they said.

The deal follows a raft of others, including Vonovia’s purchases of competitors Gagfah and Suedewo, which helped it gain enough substance to join Germany’s blue-chip index this coming week.

Deutsche Wohnen and LEG said the combined group will have 250,000 property units and a portfolio worth about 17 billion euros, adding they had already signed a business combination agreement.

“That’s an excellent basis from which we can keep growing together and expand our strong position in the European market,” Deutsche Wohnen Chief Executive Michael Zahn said.

Following the merger, former Deutsche Wohnen shareholders will hold 61 percent of the combined group, while former LEG shareholders will own the remaining stake.

As part of the deal, Deutsche Wohnen’s share capital will be increased to up to 549.55 million by issuing 213.13 million ordinary bearer shares at an extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled for Oct. 28.

Deutsche Wohnen said the offer was subject to a minimum acceptance condition of 50 percent plus 1 LEG share.

The company said it expected its funds from operations (FFO) per share to increase in the lower double-digit percentage range before disposals as a result of the merger, adding it expected 330 million euros in FFO for 2016 on a standalone basis.