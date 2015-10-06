FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Wohnen CEO says must persuade own shareholders for LEG merger
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 6, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen CEO says must persuade own shareholders for LEG merger

Kathrin Jones

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen’s chief executive said on Tuesday the company must do more to persuade its shareholders to approve the planned takeover of peer LEG and the capital hike to finance it.

“There are still a lot of hearts and minds to be won”, Michael Zahn told Reuters at the sidelines of the real estate fair Expo Real in Munich, adding that the transaction is a logical but not a self-explanatory one.

Zahn also said that concerns about a potential watering down of Deutsche Wohnen’s business model were unjustified. “We are definitely not giving up on Berlin; it remains a core market for us.”

However, acquisitions in Berlin have become expensive and therefore Deutsche Wohnen needs to broaden its scope when looking for potential targets, he said. (Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.