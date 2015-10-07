FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder adviser ISS in favour of Deutsche Wohnen-LEG merger
October 7, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Shareholder adviser ISS in favour of Deutsche Wohnen-LEG merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shareholder adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended approving the merger of German real estate groups Deutsche Wohnen and LEG Immobilien, while the outcome of the expected shareholder vote still appears uncertain.

“Although Deutsche Wohnen appears to be offering a high premium, the acquisition has a strong strategic rationale and merits shareholder approval,” ISS said in a note published on Wednesday.

While Deutsche Wohnen is offering to acquire all outstanding LEG shares at a ratio of 3.3 Deutsche Wohnen shares per LEG share, the spread between the share prices of the companies has increased in recent days.

“If you look at the share prices, it doesn’t seem as if the market believes that this transaction will happen,” a German real estate banker said.

LEG currently trades at a discount of roughly 10 percent to the implicit price that Deutsche Wohnen is offering and Deutsche Wohnen’s Chief Executive Michael Zahn said earlier this week that the company must do more to persuade its shareholders to approve the deal’s financing on October 28.

“There are still a lot of hearts and minds to be won,” he told Reuters, adding that the transaction is logical but not self-explanatory.

ISS, one of the most influential shareholder advisors, said the merger had strategic rationale.

“Acquiring LEG would fit into Deutsche Wohnen’s long-term strategy of focusing on high value residential property markets and concentrating its holdings in geographical clusters in order to allow for cost efficient management. At the same time, it would make the group’s holdings much less Berlin-centric,” ISS said.

A shareholder in both Deutsche Wohnen and LEG said that for Deutsche Wohnen shareholders the deal can be seen as “neutral” while it was very positive for LEG’s owners, who are getting a 13 percent premium.

“But I will still approve the deal,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
