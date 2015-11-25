FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Wohnen set to buy 1 bln eur property portfolio -sources
November 25, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen set to buy 1 bln eur property portfolio -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German property firm Deutsche Wohnen is set to buy a residential property portfolio worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), three sources familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Wohnen’s target is the “Obligo” portfolio of about 14,000 flats being sold by peer Patrizia Immobilien, the sources said.

Deutsche Wohnen and Patrizia declined comment.

Deutsche Wohnen itself is currently the subject of a takeover offer by peer Vonovia.

$1 = 0.9430 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

