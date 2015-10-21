FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takeover target Deutsche Wohnen calls investor conference Thursday
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Takeover target Deutsche Wohnen calls investor conference Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen has called an investor conference for Thursday after a second shareholder advisory group recommended to vote against its planned acquisition of peer LEG and accept a takeover offer from Vonovia instead.

Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis said on Wednesday the Vonovia transaction would offer more favourable strategic benefits and better financial terms.

It echoed shareholder advisor ISS, which had voiced similar arguments in a note issued last week.

Several investors expect Deutsche Wohnen to cancel its Oct. 28 shareholder meeting, which the property group had called to get approval for the planned financing of its LEG offer.

The Deutsche Wohnen investor and analyst call is scheduled for 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.