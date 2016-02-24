Vonovia won't pursue Deutsche Wohnen again next year - CEO

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vonovia has no plans to start pursuing Deutsche Wohnen again following a 12-month period during which it is not allowed to do so, the real estate company’s Chief Executive Rolf Buch said.

Vonovia, Germany’s biggest residential property firm, earlier this month failed in its 9.9 billion euro ($10.9 billion) hostile bid for Deutsche Wohnen, ending a drawn-out and acrimonious battle.

“It was just a question of price,” Buch told journalists at event hosted by the Frankfurt ICFW press club, adding Vonovia was not prepared to pay a premium to Deutsche Wohnen stock’s value.