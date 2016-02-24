FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vonovia won't pursue Deutsche Wohnen again next year - CEO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Vonovia won't pursue Deutsche Wohnen again next year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vonovia has no plans to start pursuing Deutsche Wohnen again following a 12-month period during which it is not allowed to do so, the real estate company’s Chief Executive Rolf Buch said.

Vonovia, Germany’s biggest residential property firm, earlier this month failed in its 9.9 billion euro ($10.9 billion) hostile bid for Deutsche Wohnen, ending a drawn-out and acrimonious battle.

“It was just a question of price,” Buch told journalists at event hosted by the Frankfurt ICFW press club, adding Vonovia was not prepared to pay a premium to Deutsche Wohnen stock’s value.

$1 = 0.9106 euros Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.