Germany's Vonovia unveils bid for peer Deutsche Wohnen

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Vonovia announced plans for a bid for German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen , seeking to derail the planned merger of Deutsche Wohnen with peer LEG Immobilien.

Vonovia said on Wednesday that it intends to offer 83.14 euros in cash plus seven new shares in Vonovia for every 11 Deutsche Wohnen shares.

The takeover offer is subject to the condition that Deutsche Wohnen does not go ahead with its planned merger with LEG.

Vonovia said its offer valued Deutsche Wohnen at 9.92 billion euros ($11.3 billion), corresponding to a premium of 9.8 percent on the closing price on Oct. 8, the last trading day before rumours of an impending offer emerged.

Reuters reported on Oct. 9 that Vonovia was talking to shareholders about merger options in the German real estate market, with one key question being whether Vonovia would be better off approaching Deutsche Wohnen before or after its merger with LEG went through.

If all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen accepted the offer, they would hold 34.4 percent in the combined company.