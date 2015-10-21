FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glass Lewis supports Deutsche Wohnen-Vonovia deal
October 21, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Glass Lewis supports Deutsche Wohnen-Vonovia deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis recommended on Wednesday that investors in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen back a merger proposed by peer Vonovia, rather than a move by Deutsche Wohnen to buy LEG Immobilien.

“The Vonovia transaction would offer similar and arguably more favourable strategic benefits, including scale and diversification, with enhanced synergy potential, and vastly more favourable financial terms,” Glass Lewis said in a statement.

“We believe it would be in the best interests of shareholders to reject the LEG transaction by way of voting against the capital increase proposal,” it added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

