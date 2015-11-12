FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder advisor ISS recommends Vonovia's plan to buy Deutsche Wohnen
November 12, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Shareholder advisor ISS recommends Vonovia's plan to buy Deutsche Wohnen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor ISS is recommending that Vonovia shareholders approve of the German property group’s plan to buy peer Deutsche Wohnen .

“The deal seems accretive in economic terms, taking into account the quality/valuation of the acquired portfolio and adjusting downward the level of synergies that Vonovia seeks in the combination,” ISS said in a note.

Vonovia has asked its shareholder to vote on November 30 in favor of a capital hike needed for the planned 14 billion euro ($15 billion) hostile bid.

Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis is also recommends approval of the deal, while German shareholder advisor Ivox said the takeover should be rejected on governance issues. ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Karolin Schaps)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
