Vonovia says offer for Deutsche Wohnen fails
February 10, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Vonovia says offer for Deutsche Wohnen fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Vonovia, Germany’s biggest residential property company, said it had failed to win the necessary support for its hostile takeover offer for rival Deutsche Wohnen.

Despite tweaking the terms of its bid and extending the deadline, only 30.4 percent of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders tendered their shares by the deadline on Tuesday night, Vonovia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Its offer was conditional upon at least 50 percent accepting the offer, including shares Vonovia already holds and shares it expected to receive from convertible bonds. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

