FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vonovia says Deutsche Wohnen-LEG deal triggered own offer
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Vonovia says Deutsche Wohnen-LEG deal triggered own offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen’s merger plan with peer LEG triggered Vonovia’s decision to consider its own bid, Chief Executive Rolf Buch said on Wednesday.

“We are offering an alternative to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders,” he said on a conference call.

Buch said a combination of Deutsche Wohnen and LEG would not offer the same scale and benefits as a tie-up of Deutsche Wohnen with Vonovia, Germany’s biggest residential real-estate group.

The decision to announce plans for a bid came after the group was encouraged to do so by several shareholders, Buch said, adding that an estimated 30 percent of Vonovia’s shareholders are also invested in Deutsche Wohnen.

“There was no pressing need to do another acquisition (after the Gagfah and Suedewo deals),” Buch said, but said new dynamics had emerged with the Deutsche Wohnen-LEG plan.

Vonovia has so far not held talks with Deutsche Wohnen’s management, he said.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.