FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Wohnen says Vonovia's hostile bid undervalues company
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen says Vonovia's hostile bid undervalues company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen on Thursday said that Vonovia’s hostile offer for the German property group was inadequate, a day after Deutsche Wohnen abandoned its own planned takeover of peer LEG.

“That is a story of burning shareholder value,” Chief Executive Michael Zahn said in an investor call, adding that Vonovia’s bid valued Deutsche Wohnen at 24.60 euros ($27.82) a share, while the intrinsic value was more than 26 euros a share.

Zahn said he had not done the best job in explaining strategic rationale of Deutsche Wohnen’s takeover plans for LEG, which he scrapped after failing to win shareholder support in face of the Vonovia offer.

Deutsche Wohnen urged its shareholders to reject the Vonovia offer, adding that on a standalone basis Deutsche Wohnen would create value, including through acquisitions.

Deutsche Wohnen has acquisition targets worth 2 billion euros in its pipeline and could buy peers worth 1 billion euros without tapping equity markets, Zahn said. ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.