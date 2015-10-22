Deutsche Wohnen says Vonovia's hostile bid undervalues company

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen on Thursday said that Vonovia’s hostile offer for the German property group was inadequate, a day after Deutsche Wohnen abandoned its own planned takeover of peer LEG.

“That is a story of burning shareholder value,” Chief Executive Michael Zahn said in an investor call, adding that Vonovia’s bid valued Deutsche Wohnen at 24.60 euros ($27.82) a share, while the intrinsic value was more than 26 euros a share.

Zahn said he had not done the best job in explaining strategic rationale of Deutsche Wohnen’s takeover plans for LEG, which he scrapped after failing to win shareholder support in face of the Vonovia offer.

Deutsche Wohnen urged its shareholders to reject the Vonovia offer, adding that on a standalone basis Deutsche Wohnen would create value, including through acquisitions.

Deutsche Wohnen has acquisition targets worth 2 billion euros in its pipeline and could buy peers worth 1 billion euros without tapping equity markets, Zahn said. ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)