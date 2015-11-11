FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis recommends backing D.Wohnen-Vonovia merger
November 11, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis recommends backing D.Wohnen-Vonovia merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis is recommending approval of German real estate group Vonovia’s planned acquisition of peer Deutsche Wohnen .

“Overall, we believe the financial terms of the transaction are acceptable and, when combined with the potential strategic benefits, the proposed transaction appears generally favourable,” Glass Lewis said.

German shareholder advisor Ivox, which was acquired by Glass Lewis in June, however, recommended that the takeover be rejected citing governance issues.

It said the impression had emerged that the merger plan was possibly the result of some individual shareholder interests.

Vonovia last month made a hostile 14 billion euro ($15.04 billion) bid for Deutsche Wohnen, derailing Deutsche Wohnen’s own plans to buy another property company LEG Immobilien .

Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposed financing of the deal with new shares on November 30.

Deutsche Wohnen said on Tuesday that it was “relatively optimistic” that many shareholders would vote against the Vonovia deal.

$1 = 0.9306 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones; editing by Jason Neely

