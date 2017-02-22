Deutsche Wohnen to buy Berlin apartments portfolio for more than 500 mln euros -sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German property company Deutsche Wohnen is planning to buy a portfolio of several thousand Berlin apartments for more than 500 million euros ($525 million), three people close to the deal told Reuters.

Deutsche Wohnen on Tuesday announced a capital increase of 500 million euros to refinance debt and fund new acquisitions.

It said then that it was is looking to buy a medium-sized residential portfolio and that negotiations were advanced but not yet concluded.