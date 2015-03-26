FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Wohnen 2014 operating profit jumps 90 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen 2014 operating profit jumps 90 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - German real-estate firm Deutsche Wohnen said funds from operations (FFO I) leapt 90 percent to 218 million euros ($239 million) in 2014, slightly exceeding market expectations.

The company, which has launched a 1.2-billion-euro cash takeover bid for Austrian rival Conwert, said gross rental income rose 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding the acquisition of GSW, to 626 million euros.

Analysts had expected FFO of 215 million euros and gross rental income of 637 million on average, according to a Reuters poll.

Deutsche Wohnen said on Thursday it would raise its dividend by 29 percent to 0.44 euros per share, and forecast FFO of at least 250 million euros for 2015.

It added it would launch a four-year, 280 million-euro modernisation programme for its core regions.

$1 = 0.9108 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.