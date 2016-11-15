Deutsche Wohnen's Berlin focus pays off in booming property market

* Nine-month funds from operations jump 32 pct

* Says will boost investment to 1.5 bln euros by 2021

* Plans to build 1,800 new apartments, mostly in Berlin

By Tina Bellon

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen, Germany’s second-biggest real estate company, reported a sharp rise in one of its key performance measures on Tuesday and said it would boost investments to build on its success in the German capital’s vibrant property market.

About two thirds of Deutsche Wohnen’s 160,000 residential flats are located in Berlin, where rents and prices continue to rise as nearly 40,000 people a year move to a city expected by some to become a European technology hub after Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

Deutsche Wohnen reported funds from operations, a measure of recurring cashflow, up 32 percent at 301.4 million euros ($325 million) for the first nine months of the year and said it will expand its 400 million euro investment programme to 1.5 billion euros by 2021 to build 1,800 new apartments, mostly in Berlin.

Shares in the company gained 4.6 percent to 28.01 euros by 1352 GMT and were the top gainers on Germany’s MDAX mid-cap index.

Deutsche Wohnen’s beefed up investment strategy comes against the backdrop of a deal-hungry European property sector that has benefited from an influx of cash as investors seek higher returns than those offered by rock-bottom interest rates.

Rivals looking to extend their reach include Germany’s biggest property group Vonovia, which last year lost a hostile $11.2 billion takeover battle for Deutsche Wohnen before agreeing to buy Austria’s Conwert in September.

Deutsche Wohnen, meanwhile, is banking on increasing returns from its strong Berlin focus.

High demand has sent vacancy rates down to 1.5 percent despite record construction of 15,000 apartments last year.

“For Berlin, everyone expects a further increase in demand and prices, and this puts us in a very good position as landlords,” Chief Executive Michael Zahn told analysts on an earnings call.

Zahn said that Deutsche Wohnen plans to concentrate on the acquisition of modern apartments in central Berlin.

Prices for existing apartments in the capital have jumped by more than 44 percent this year, while rents grew by more than 14 percent, according to the IMX real estate offer index, which tracks and compares prices of classified advertisements.

Consultancy firm Bulwiengesa, meanwhile, says that rents in the city rose faster between 2010 and 2015 than anywhere else in Germany, climbing by an average annual rate of nearly 40 percent, while a recent study by PwC and Urban Land Institute identified Berlin as Europe’s most attractive investment location.

“If you are in a good location like us, you have a good inflation hedge for rising interest rates and prices,” Zahn said when asked about the risks of changes to interest rate policies.

Deutsche Wohnen also said that its results could allow a dividend increase of about 35 percent to 0.73 euros. ($1 = 0.9285 euros)