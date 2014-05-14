FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Wohnen says first quarter FFO rose 91 percent
May 14, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen says first quarter FFO rose 91 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - German property group Deutsche Wohnen said on Wednesday first quarter funds from operations (FFO) rose 91 percent to 59.1 million euros ($81 million), driven by high demand for residential space.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected funds from operations of 53.3 million euros. For the prior year period, the company reported FFO of 30.9 million euros.

Group profit increased by 74 percent to 45.5 million euros, the company said.

Germany’s no. 2 real estate company behind Deutsche Annington maintained it outlook for a full year FFO without acquisitions and disposals of at least 210 million euros. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Noah Barkin)

