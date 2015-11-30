FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vonovia owners back cap hike for Deutsche Wohnen buy
November 30, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Vonovia owners back cap hike for Deutsche Wohnen buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Germany’s biggest residential property company Vonovia on Monday backed a capital increase needed for its 14 billion euro ($14.8 billion) hostile offer for peer Deutsche Wohnen.

Vonovia unveiled its takeover approach in October, which Deutsche Wohnen’s management rejected as undervaluing the company.

Germany’s residential real estate sector has been marked by rapid consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice of a huge market for rental housing in which scale can help boost profitability. ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Jonathan Gould)

