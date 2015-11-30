UPDATE 2-Vonovia shareholders back $11 bln bid for Deutsche Wohnen

* 78 pct of Vonovia’s capital votes for cap hike

* Vote paves way for takeover offer on Deutsche Wohnen

* Vonovia shares down 3.2 pct, D. Wohnen up 1.1 pct (Adds Deutsche Wohnen comment, background)

By Matthias Inverardi

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest residential property company Vonovia won shareholder backing on Monday to move ahead with its hostile bid for No. 2 property player Deutsche Wohnen.

Vonovia shareholders approved a share issue that Chief Executive Rolf Buch needs to finance the takeover, valued at 9.9 billion euros ($10.5 bln) on a fully diluted basis and 14 billion euros including debt.

“I am convinced that our offer is attractive for Deutsche Wohnen shareholders,” said Buch, who pledged to unveil his formal offer in coming days.

Holders of at least 50 percent of Deutsche Wohnen’s capital must tender their shares for the takeover to go through, with shareholder advisors ISS and Glass Lewis advocating the offer be accepted. Many investors hold stakes in both companies and have an interest in seeing the takeover succeed.

Deutsche Wohnen’s Chief Executive Michael Zahn has said Vonovia’s proposed offer undervalues the company and won’t deliver the promised synergies and that he is optimistic less that 50 percent of shares will be tendered.

“We are interested to note that the (Vonovia shareholder meeting) result is clearly below what we’ve seen in other takeovers in the sector,” Deutsche Wohnen said on Monday.

Deutsche Wohnen announced last week that it had agreed to acquire a $1.2 billion property portfolio from peer Patrizia Immobilien, which analysts and Vonovia’s CEO Buch himself described as a “poison pill” attempt to derail Vonovia’s hostile bid.

Germany’s residential real estate sector has seen rapid consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice of a huge market for housing rentals in which scale can help boost profitability.

Holders of 78.2 percent of Vonovia’s capital represented at the extraordinary shareholder meeting voted in favour of the share issue, surpassing the required 75 percent threshold.

Buch said he expected quick approval from Germany’s antitrust office for the takeover, without additional conditions.

Vonovia shares closed down 3.2 percent, lagging a near 1 percent rise in the Dax index of German blue chips. Deutsche Wohnen shares rose 1.1 percent. ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Susan Fenton)