January 25, 2016 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Vonovia lowers acceptance threshold for Deutsche Wohnen to 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vonovia, Germany’s biggest residential property company, has lowered the acceptance threshold on its offer for the country’s second-largest property player Deutsche Wohnen to 50 percent from 57 percent, regulatory statements showed.

Vonovia on Monday extended its takeover offer by two weeks until February 9, and said that on an undiluted basis, holders of only 50 percent of Deutsche Wohnen’s capital must tender their shares for the takeover to go through. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

