FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Annington deals include 400 mln euros of debt
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Annington deals include 400 mln euros of debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Annington is taking on about 400 million euros ($547 million) in debt in two acquisitions it announced earlier on Friday, Chief Executive Rolf Buch said.

He also told journalists during a conference call that the German property group aims to boost its adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to between 250 million and 265 million euros this year from 223.5 million in 2013.

Deutsche Annington plans to buy two property portfolios with a total of 41,500 flats for a combined 2.4 billion euros, to be financed with equity and debt.

$1 = 0.7309 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.