BRIEF-Deutsche Annington raises 451 mln euros in capital hike

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Annington

* adhoc: deutsche annington immobilien se successfully completes cash capital increase

* 19,600,000 new no-par value ordinary registered shares were placed in a private placement

* Dividend guidance of management board in amount of eur 0.78 per share for financial year 2014 remains same

* Placement price of eur 23.00 per share

* Generated gross proceeds amounting to eur 450.8 million before deduction of commissions and expenses

* Net proceeds to be used in particular for financing of acquisition of more than 5,000 apartments