Deutsche Annington struggles to find investors for IPO - sources

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Annington, Germany’s largest residential real estate company, has so far failed to fill the order book for its initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The majority owner of Deutsche Annington, private equity company Terra Firma, has set a price range for the new shares of between 18 and 21 euros. The order book is set to close on Tuesday.

Deutsche Annington declined to comment.

“Investors are waiting in vain to hear that the order book has been filled,” a person familiar with the IPO process said.

“You could place the shares for 17 euros, but I‘m not sure whether Terra Firma would agree to that,” a second source familiar with the matter said.

The European property sector has seen a string of flotations this year, including British estate agency Countrywide Holdings , British housebuilder Crest Nicholson and Poland’s state-controlled real estate group PHN.

LEG Immobilien was the first German property company to list its shares this year, raising 1.3 billion euros in January.

Deutsche Annington, which is based in Bochum, plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to cut debt. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)