#Financials
July 9, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Annington IPO books covered - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - The books for the initial public offering (IPO) of German property group Deutsche Annington are likely to be closed as early as Tuesday, three people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

Investors have already signalled that all 34.8 million shares on offer would find a buyer, two of them said.

“The books including greenshoe are covered,” one of the people said.

For IPOs to be successful, bankers say demand needs to be at least twice as high as supply, while an indication that books are covered once leads many investors into ordering shares themselves.

Deutsche Annington earlier on Tuesday announced it is making a fresh attempt at a stock market listing, cutting the amount it hopes to raise and the price of the shares, a week after poor demand forced it to scrap its original plans. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
