Deutsche Annington IPO books oversubscribed - sources
#Financials
July 9, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Annington IPO books oversubscribed - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Annington closed the books in its initial public offering (IPO), with only the lower end of the price range oversubscribed, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Annington, majority-owned by private equity group Terra Firma, earlier on Tuesday announced plans for a fresh attempt at an IPO, with plans to place 34.8 million shares at a price between 16.50 euros to 17 euros each.

The two sources told Reuters the books were oversubscribed by three to four times at the lower end of that range but were not oversubscribed at the top end.

“This indicates that the final price will likely be between 16.50 and 16.75 euros,” one of them said.

Deutsche Annington declined to comment.

